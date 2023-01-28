Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 176,495 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,210,467 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,495 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $45,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the third quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 290,909 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $11,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 158,462 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 956,728 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,326,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 19.4% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 8,616 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 9.6% during the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 31,372 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on VZ shares. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of VZ traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.64. The stock had a trading volume of 17,254,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,355,484. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.76 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $170.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

