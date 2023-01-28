NFT Hits Market Capitalization of $562,074.20 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. One NFT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, NFT has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. NFT has a market capitalization of $562,074.20 and approximately $690.99 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00010952 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00049848 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00030161 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000202 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00018066 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004329 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.52 or 0.00215414 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000119 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002838 BTC.

About NFT

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01569457 USD and is up 3.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $198.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

