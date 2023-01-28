NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.45-$3.70 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.98-$3.13 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $92.45.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $75.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $150.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.48. NextEra Energy has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $91.35.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $656,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,149,295. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $1,071,735.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,341.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $656,455.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 178,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,149,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,617 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,217. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextEra Energy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 59.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $258,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy



NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Stories

