Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.48

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.48 and traded as high as $4.68. Newpark Resources shares last traded at $4.37, with a volume of 894,690 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Newpark Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.49.

Newpark Resources ( NYSE:NR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Newpark Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $219.85 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Donald Win Young acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.94 per share, with a total value of $118,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 247,601 shares in the company, valued at $975,547.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 40,251 shares of company stock valued at $158,849 over the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Newpark Resources by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 706,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Newpark Resources by 1.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Newpark Resources by 1.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 372,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Newpark Resources by 7.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 72,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Newpark Resources by 8.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 74,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 5,772 shares during the last quarter. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newpark Resources, Inc engages in the provision of products, rentals and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. It operates through the Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions segments. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling fluids products and technical services. The Industrial Solutions segments includes site and access solutions business along with industrial bending operations.

