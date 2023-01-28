Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

NWL has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Newell Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Newell Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays lowered Newell Brands from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Newell Brands from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Newell Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.11.

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $15.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.82. Newell Brands has a twelve month low of $12.24 and a twelve month high of $26.45.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 5.66%. Newell Brands’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is presently 69.17%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Newell Brands by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 334,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 82,567 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Newell Brands by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 116,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 14,726 shares during the last quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $435,000. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Newell Brands by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 35,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 15,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Newell Brands by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 18,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

