Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0503 per share on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th.
Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years.
Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NBH opened at $11.41 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $14.59.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund
About Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund
Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund (NBH)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.