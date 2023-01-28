NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.06-2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $905-915 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $907.40 million. NetScout Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.06-$2.10 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on NTCT. StockNews.com lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of NetScout Systems from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

NetScout Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTCT opened at $31.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.41. NetScout Systems has a 52-week low of $28.69 and a 52-week high of $38.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems ( NASDAQ:NTCT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $228.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.43 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 5.50%. Equities research analysts forecast that NetScout Systems will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in NetScout Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $636,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in NetScout Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $516,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in NetScout Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $501,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NetScout Systems

(Get Rating)

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.