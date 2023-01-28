Nervos Network Price Hits $0.0038 on Major Exchanges (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 28th. During the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 18.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $127.34 million and $2.87 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,952.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000384 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.99 or 0.00383360 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00016121 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.75 or 0.00783143 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00094355 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.04 or 0.00579653 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001109 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004383 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.64 or 0.00190146 BTC.
Nervos Network Coin Profile
CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org.
Nervos Network Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars.
