Nervos Network Price Hits $0.0038 on Major Exchanges (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 28th. During the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 18.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $127.34 million and $2.87 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nervos Network Coin Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today.The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte.$CKB is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value, like Bitcoin. It can also be a value token behind smart contracts, like ETH. Store, execute, and even rent space on the Nervos Blockchain with CKBytes.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

