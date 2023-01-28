NEM Price Tops $0.0389 on Top Exchanges (XEM)

NEM (XEM) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 28th. One NEM coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0389 or 0.00000169 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NEM has a market cap of $349.92 million and approximately $10.60 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NEM has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.16 or 0.00401349 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,468.06 or 0.28167793 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.74 or 0.00591135 BTC.

NEM Profile

NEM (XEM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 28th, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. The official message board for NEM is discord.gg/eedjkbmvvb. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NEM is nem.io. NEM’s official Twitter account is @nemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NEM Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEM is a peer-to-peer crypto platform. It is written in Java and JavaScript with 100% original source code. NEM has a stated goal of a wide distribution model and has introduced new features in blockchain technology in its proof-of-importance (POI) algorithm. NEM also features an integrated P2P secure and encrypted messaging system, multisignature accounts and an Eigentrust++ reputation system.NEM has gone through extensive open alpha testing starting June 25, 2014, followed by lengthy and comprehensive beta testing starting on October 20, 2014. NEM finally launched on May 31, 2015.Proof-of-importance (PoI) is a consensus mechanism developed by NEM that is used to determine which network participants (nodes) are eligible to add a block to the blockchain, a process NEM calls ‘harvesting’.LinkedIn”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

