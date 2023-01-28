NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.27 Billion

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $2.67 or 0.00011524 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion and $223.94 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00091138 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00059496 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00025993 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004483 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002110 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 850,614,704 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 850,614,704 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 2.45300474 USD and is down -5.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 215 active market(s) with $262,249,543.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.