Nblh Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1,439.66 (NBLH)

Nblh (NBLH) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Nblh has a market cap of $1,439.66 and $13,873.64 worth of Nblh was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nblh has traded flat against the dollar. One Nblh token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nblh alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $91.37 or 0.00396570 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000122 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,413.61 or 0.27836266 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $135.85 or 0.00589615 BTC.

About Nblh

Nblh’s genesis date was July 31st, 2022. Nblh’s total supply is 900,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Nblh is medium.com/@nblhdoa. Nblh’s official Twitter account is @nblhdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nblh’s official website is nblhdao.io.

Buying and Selling Nblh

According to CryptoCompare, “Nblh (NBLH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Nblh has a current supply of 900,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Nblh is 0.00000016 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nblhdao.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nblh directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nblh should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nblh using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nblh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nblh and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.