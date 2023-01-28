NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Short Interest Up 56.5% in January

NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,859,800 shares, an increase of 56.5% from the December 31st total of 4,384,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,276.8 days.

NatWest Group Stock Performance

Shares of RBSPF stock remained flat at $3.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.21 and a 200-day moving average of $3.00. NatWest Group has a 52-week low of $2.35 and a 52-week high of $3.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NatWest Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NatWest Group stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

