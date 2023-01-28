National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NCMI. Barrington Research downgraded shares of National CineMedia from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Benchmark downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Wedbush restated a buy rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of National CineMedia from $1.00 to $0.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National CineMedia presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.00.

National CineMedia Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NCMI opened at $0.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.86. National CineMedia has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $3.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day moving average is $0.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National CineMedia

National CineMedia ( NASDAQ:NCMI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $54.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National CineMedia will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 13.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,249,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 382,403 shares during the period. Zazove Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the third quarter valued at approximately $824,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in National CineMedia by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,255,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 35,491 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in National CineMedia by 169.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 766,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 481,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in National CineMedia by 12.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 504,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 54,985 shares during the last quarter. 35.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

