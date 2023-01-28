National Bank Financial Trims Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Target Price to C$147.00

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial from C$158.00 to C$147.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CGJTF. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$210.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$203.00 to C$207.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$185.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$150.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$274.00 to C$272.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Cargojet Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CGJTF opened at $87.50 on Tuesday. Cargojet has a 52-week low of $79.14 and a 52-week high of $153.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.97.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet, Inc provides air cargo transportation services. The firm provides aircrafts to customers on an adhoc charter basis operating between points in Canada, the USA and other international destinations. It also offers scheduled international routes for multiple cargo customers across North America, to the Caribbean, and to Europe.

