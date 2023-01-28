nanosynth group (LON:NNN) Stock Price Down 0.9%

nanosynth group plc (LON:NNN – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.22 ($0.00). Approximately 18,305,393 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 50,139,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.22 ($0.00).

nanosynth group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.83 million and a P/E ratio of -1.10.

About nanosynth group

(Get Rating)

Nanosynth Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the synthesis and application of nanoparticles. The company offers nanoparticles for animal health and wellbeing, cosmetics, medical, plants, food and drink, functional coatings, and electronics. It also provides anti-viral face masks; and develops anti-pathogenic products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for nanosynth group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nanosynth group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.