Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) Short Interest Update

Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 2,650.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Nanophase Technologies Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of Nanophase Technologies stock opened at $1.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.14. Nanophase Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $3.89.

Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.68 million for the quarter. Nanophase Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.49% and a negative net margin of 2.84%.

About Nanophase Technologies

Nanophase Technologies Corp. engages in the development and provision of engineered nanomaterial solutions. The firm’s products include antimony tin oxide, bismuth oxide, cerium oxide, iron oxide, and zinc oxide. It serves the personal care, plastics, textiles, exterior coatings, integrated circuit and data storage, optical surface polishing, and energy markets.

