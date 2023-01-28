N-able (NYSE:NABL) Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $11.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $13.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on N-able from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on N-able from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

N-able Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NABL opened at $10.22 on Tuesday. N-able has a fifty-two week low of $8.12 and a fifty-two week high of $12.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.36 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On N-able

N-able ( NYSE:NABL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). N-able had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $93.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.78 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that N-able will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NABL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in N-able during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in N-able by 298.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in N-able during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in N-able by 94.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in N-able during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

N-able Company Profile

(Get Rating)

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

