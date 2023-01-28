My DeFi Pet Trading 1.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 28th. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $904,837.40 and approximately $629,022.37 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can now be purchased for $0.0560 or 0.00000243 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 tokens. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com.

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

