Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Given New $49.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MUR. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $51.00 price target (down from $53.00) on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Murphy Oil from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Murphy Oil from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Murphy Oil from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Murphy Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.00.

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

Murphy Oil stock opened at $44.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.65. Murphy Oil has a 52 week low of $25.97 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $975.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.62 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 25.27%. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.84%.

Insider Activity at Murphy Oil

In related news, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 1,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $58,110.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Murphy Oil news, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total transaction of $379,425.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,993.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 1,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $58,110.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,229.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 210,754 shares of company stock valued at $10,615,495. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,980 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,512 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Foundation Resource Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 679,988 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 324.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 47,945 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 36,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

Featured Stories

