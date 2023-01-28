MovieBloc (MBL) One Day Volume Hits $5.88 Million

MovieBloc (MBL) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. During the last week, MovieBloc has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One MovieBloc token can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. MovieBloc has a market cap of $49.64 million and approximately $5.88 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MovieBloc Token Profile

MovieBloc launched on December 12th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,425,706,222 tokens. MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc. MovieBloc’s official website is www.moviebloc.com. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MovieBloc Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem.”

