Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 566 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,506 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,866,527 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,053,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,255 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,177,310 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,901,935,000 after buying an additional 8,323,587 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,523,923 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $765,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,819 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,782,988 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $429,560,000 after purchasing an additional 595,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,098,496 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $368,086,000 after buying an additional 360,612 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at $74,431,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $123.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.67. The company has a market capitalization of $154.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $78.30 and a 52-week high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 22.90%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 14.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank cut ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.57.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

