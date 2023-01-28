Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 432 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ICF. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,327,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,297,000 after purchasing an additional 59,868 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 201.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $472,000.

Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock opened at $59.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.16. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $88.40 and a 1 year high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

