Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 330 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 909.2% during the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 225,716 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,057,000 after buying an additional 203,350 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,308,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,734 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter worth $6,928,000. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 420.0% in the third quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,680 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIS opened at $75.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.08. The firm has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a PE ratio of 49.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.53 and a 1-year high of $122.06.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.01%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FIS shares. Wolfe Research cut Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.96.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Merchant segment focuses on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

