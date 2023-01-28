Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $910,000 Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,781 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KEYS. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 134.2% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 37.1% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth $40,000. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KEYS opened at $177.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $176.40 and its 200-day moving average is $168.08. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $127.93 and a one year high of $189.45.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.16. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,071,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 275,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,785,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,236 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total transaction of $400,311.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,800.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,071,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 275,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,785,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,680,634 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $193.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.58.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

