Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.76 Million Stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 50.8% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 26.9% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth about $115,000.

SOXX opened at $407.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $372.15 and its 200-day moving average is $365.39. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $287.82 and a 1-year high of $507.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $1.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

