Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Buys 3,728 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $406.15. The stock had a trading volume of 832,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,968,091. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $464.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $394.45 and a 200-day moving average of $393.15.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.