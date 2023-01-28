Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TTE. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the first quarter worth $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter worth $339,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,893,000 after buying an additional 51,468 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 438,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,140,000 after buying an additional 11,884 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 10,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

TTE stock opened at $63.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.18. The stock has a market cap of $164.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $44.61 and a twelve month high of $65.05.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $69.04 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 29.83%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 13.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.529 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

TTE has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen cut their target price on TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. BNP Paribas cut TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TotalEnergies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

