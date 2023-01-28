Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 4,841 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,857 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Masco by 401.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the second quarter worth $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Masco by 752.6% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Tobam raised its position in shares of Masco by 141.7% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 1,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Masco by 23.0% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 14,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $728,697.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,085 shares in the company, valued at $13,265,569. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 14,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $728,697.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,085 shares in the company, valued at $13,265,569. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $490,446.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,621.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MAS. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Masco to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Masco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Masco from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.21.

NYSE:MAS opened at $51.04 on Friday. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $42.33 and a 1 year high of $63.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.03.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 331.58%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

