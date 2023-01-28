Morgan Stanley Trims Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Target Price to $6.00

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $9.80.

NYSE SWN opened at $5.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.27. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.14 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 122.25%. The company’s revenue was up 184.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.2% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 25,204 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.3% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 34,384 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 201.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 23,008 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

