Morgan Stanley Cuts Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Price Target to $45.00

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Murphy Oil from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Murphy Oil from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down from $53.00) on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.00.

Murphy Oil Stock Down 2.0 %

MUR stock opened at $44.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.65. Murphy Oil has a fifty-two week low of $25.97 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 2.41.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 25.27%. The firm had revenue of $975.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.62 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Murphy Oil will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Murphy Oil

In other Murphy Oil news, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total transaction of $7,578,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 664,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,578,825.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Murphy Oil news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $735,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,199.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total value of $7,578,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 664,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,578,825.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 210,754 shares of company stock valued at $10,615,495. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Murphy Oil

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 13.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 6.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.4% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,831 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 24,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.2% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

