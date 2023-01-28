Morgan Stanley Boosts Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to $873.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $868.00 to $873.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

REGN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $790.00 to $856.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $915.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $786.15.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $742.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $538.01 and a 1 year high of $779.00. The company has a market cap of $80.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $732.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $690.98.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.55 by $1.43. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.17% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 38.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $727.82, for a total transaction of $727,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,297,296.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $727.82, for a total transaction of $727,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,297,296.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total transaction of $169,822.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,212 shares of company stock valued at $14,070,511 in the last ninety days. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 4,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Further Reading

