Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Hits $0.46 on Major Exchanges

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Over the last week, Moonbeam has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001998 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $255.72 million and $7.07 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00089741 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00057092 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00010683 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00026087 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000290 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004327 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 556,384,993 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.