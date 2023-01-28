Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 27.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,473,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,665,000 after acquiring an additional 5,433,813 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 7.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,710,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,262,000 after buying an additional 803,252 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 10.2% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 11,421,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,186,000 after buying an additional 1,054,994 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,909,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,176,000 after buying an additional 220,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,144,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,704,000 after buying an additional 42,453 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.3 %

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $1,512,309.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at $12,131,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $64.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.16. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $68.81. The firm has a market cap of $88.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. Equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 68.44%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

Further Reading

