Mizuho Raises Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Price Target to $110.00

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ABT. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $125.63.
Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance
Shares of ABT opened at $109.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $93.25 and a 52-week high of $130.93.
Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 52.17%.
Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories
In other news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,569,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Abbott Laboratories
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 80.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,925,104 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,187,013,000 after acquiring an additional 4,872,961 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 339.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,581,157 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $443,273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537,778 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 83.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,925,012 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $582,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235,314 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,563,421 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $14,955,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 99.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,140,866 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $371,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,700 shares in the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Abbott Laboratories
Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.
