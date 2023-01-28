Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MMSMY) Short Interest Update

Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MMSMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 2,100.0% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Mitsui Mining & Smelting Stock Performance
OTCMKTS MMSMY traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $5.26. 4,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,900. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.49. Mitsui Mining & Smelting has a fifty-two week low of $3.87 and a fifty-two week high of $5.89.
Mitsui Mining & Smelting Company Profile
