Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MMSMY) Short Interest Update

Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MMSMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 2,100.0% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Mitsui Mining & Smelting Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MMSMY traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $5.26. 4,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,900. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.49. Mitsui Mining & Smelting has a fifty-two week low of $3.87 and a fifty-two week high of $5.89.

Get Mitsui Mining & Smelting alerts:

Mitsui Mining & Smelting Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of nonferrous metal products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Materials, Metals, Automotive Parts & Components, and Affiliates Coordination. It offers engineered powders, including ultra-fine powders for electronic materials, powder metallurgy, and solder powders; rare metals, such as tantalumu and niobium oxides and carbides, and cerium oxide abrasives; battery materials comprising hydrogen storage alloys and lithium manganese oxides; catalysts; copper foils; PVD materials; and ceramics for electronic components.

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui Mining & Smelting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui Mining & Smelting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.