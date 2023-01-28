Mitsubishi Chemical Group (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $26.05

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.05 and traded as high as $28.59. Mitsubishi Chemical Group shares last traded at $28.25, with a volume of 826 shares.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.55.

Get Mitsubishi Chemical Group alerts:

Mitsubishi Chemical Group (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitsubishi Chemical Group had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter.

About Mitsubishi Chemical Group

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, health care products, and other products in Japan and internationally. The company's performance products include specialty chemicals, functional food materials, inorganic materials, electronic and electrical components and products, molding and processed products, film and sheet products, synthetic paper and fiber, carbon fiber, equipment, instruments and systems, materials and products for industrial use, construction materials, civil engineering materials, aqua-related materials and products, leisure, sports, and daily goods.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Chemical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Chemical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.