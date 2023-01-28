Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Shares Up 1.4%

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.97 and last traded at $10.97. 39,448 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 35,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.82.
Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.59 and its 200-day moving average is $10.17.
Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd.
Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Company Profile
Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.
