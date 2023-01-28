Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Shares Up 1.4%

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.97 and last traded at $10.97. 39,448 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 35,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.82.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.59 and its 200-day moving average is $10.17.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund during the first quarter worth $135,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 864,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,649,000 after purchasing an additional 270,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 203,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares during the period.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

