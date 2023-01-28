Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by London & Capital Asset Management Ltd

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,096 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 13,763 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 7.0% of London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $74,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 71.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.09.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of Microsoft stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $248.16. 26,498,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,459,962. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $241.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.46. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $315.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.