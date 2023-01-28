MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) CEO Sells $4,920,000.00 in Stock

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) CEO William Hornbuckle sold 120,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $4,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,594,021. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MGM traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,520,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,709,266. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $26.41 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($1.61). MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Resorts International Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 0.34%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MGM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MGM Resorts International

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 70.4% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 36.6% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Further Reading

