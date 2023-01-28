Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Price Target Raised to C$76.00

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$72.00 to C$76.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

MTRAF has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Metro from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Metro from C$77.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Metro from C$78.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Metro from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Metro from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Metro Stock Performance

Shares of MTRAF stock opened at $55.04 on Wednesday. Metro has a 12 month low of $49.37 and a 12 month high of $58.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.37.

Metro Company Profile

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries.

