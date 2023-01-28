MetisDAO Trading 43% Higher This Week (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 12.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for approximately $31.74 or 0.00138025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded up 43% against the dollar. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $140.60 million and approximately $10.56 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00011107 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00051005 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00030146 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000206 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00018056 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004295 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.89 or 0.00216922 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000120 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002837 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,429,328 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,429,327.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 32.26534092 USD and is up 14.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $9,995,286.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

