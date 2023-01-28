MetisDAO (METIS) Hits Market Cap of $137.79 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for about $31.11 or 0.00135200 BTC on exchanges. MetisDAO has a market cap of $137.79 million and approximately $6.19 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded up 38% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00010908 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00049515 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00030133 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000202 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00018174 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004315 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.37 or 0.00214537 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000118 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002835 BTC.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,429,328 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,429,327.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 32.26534092 USD and is up 14.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $9,995,286.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.