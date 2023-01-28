Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) Plans $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:MEOH) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.238 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

Methanex Trading Up 2.3 %

TSE MX opened at C$61.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$53.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$49.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.21. Methanex has a 52 week low of C$39.00 and a 52 week high of C$71.63.

Methanex (TSE:MX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.11 by C($0.21). The business had revenue of C$1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.33 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Methanex will post 4.4299996 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Priscilla Fuchslocher sold 3,100 shares of Methanex stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.46, for a total value of C$165,726.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$601,959.60.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

