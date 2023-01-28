Metawar (METAWAR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $80.24

Metawar (METAWAR) traded up 30.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 28th. In the last week, Metawar has traded down 29.3% against the US dollar. One Metawar token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Metawar has a total market capitalization of $128.44 million and approximately $80.24 worth of Metawar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002859 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.94 or 0.00399612 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,453.55 or 0.28049851 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $135.12 or 0.00587289 BTC.

Metawar Profile

Metawar launched on January 8th, 2022. Metawar’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens. Metawar’s official Twitter account is @metawarofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metawar’s official website is metawar.finance.

Buying and Selling Metawar

According to CryptoCompare, “Metawar (METAWAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metawar has a current supply of 210,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metawar is 0.0006105 USD and is up 95.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $102.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metawar.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metawar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metawar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metawar using one of the exchanges listed above.

