MetaMUI Price Hits $0.14 on Top Exchanges (MMUI)

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. One MetaMUI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000602 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, MetaMUI has traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. MetaMUI has a total market cap of $66.98 million and $89,112.54 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About MetaMUI

MetaMUI was first traded on March 11th, 2017. The official message board for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.medium.com. MetaMUI’s official website is sovereignwallet.network. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securitiesThis report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.”

