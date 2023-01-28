Metal Trading 4.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (MTL)

Metal (MTL) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 28th. Over the last week, Metal has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. Metal has a total market capitalization of $65.20 million and approximately $9.92 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metal token can now be bought for $0.98 or 0.00004258 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
About Metal
Metal (CRYPTO:MTL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com. The Reddit community for Metal is https://reddit.com/r/metalpay. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Metal is blog.metalpay.com.
Metal Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
