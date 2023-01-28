Metal Tiger (LON:MTR) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.33

Metal Tiger plc (LON:MTR – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 13.33 ($0.17) and traded as high as GBX 17 ($0.21). Metal Tiger shares last traded at GBX 16 ($0.20), with a volume of 748,701 shares.

Metal Tiger Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £27.11 million and a P/E ratio of 533.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 13.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 14.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.22.

About Metal Tiger

(Get Rating)

Metal Tiger plc invests in, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australasia, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Equity Investments and Project Investments. It explores for gold, copper, tungsten, silver, cobalt, nickel, lithium, iron ore, rare earth, platinum group element, and zinc resources, as well as mineral sands, and base and precious metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Metal Tiger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metal Tiger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.