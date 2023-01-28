Metahero Price Reaches $0.0048 (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One Metahero token can now be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $24.58 million and approximately $664,133.05 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Metahero has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Metahero alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.55 or 0.01350836 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00007672 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00015530 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00039026 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000440 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $381.35 or 0.01653434 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero is a token. Its launch date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metahero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metahero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.