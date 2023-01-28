Metahero (HERO) Price Tops $0.0048

Metahero (HERO) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. In the last week, Metahero has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Metahero has a market cap of $24.61 million and approximately $700,600.83 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Metahero

Metahero is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

