Metahero (HERO) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $703,203.65

Metahero (HERO) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Metahero has a market capitalization of $24.36 million and $703,203.65 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metahero token can currently be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Metahero has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.74 or 0.01336825 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00007702 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00044770 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00015597 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000431 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $372.55 or 0.01618377 BTC.

Metahero Profile

Metahero is a token. Its launch date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

